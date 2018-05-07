Oukitel announces its newest iPhone X clone, the U19 (promoted)

Back in February, Oukitel released the U18, the first unabashed iPhone X clone on the market. Featuring a notched display and a larger than average battery, the U18 sold well by all accounts. But Oukitel has never been on to sit on its laurels, and just announced a new notched smartphone; the $100, entry level Oukitel U19.

Oukitel U19 Specs

Just like the iPhone X and U18, the Oukitel U19 is slated to have a 5.85″ notched display, with the top “prongs” displaying time, battery and connectivity information. The U19 rocks the popular 18:9 aspect ratio for its 720p display, making it easy to use with one hand. Also like the iPhone X, it’s got a fingerprint scanner on the glassy black panel.

Specifications-wise, the Oukitel U19 is modest, but solid at its pricepoint. It’s powered by a MediaTek MT6739 processor and 2/16GB RAM/ROM. It sports a 3,600mAh battery – larger than the U18. Unlike many entry-level smartphones on the market, the U19 will launch with Android 8.1 right out of the box. This will make it not only the first entry-level smartphones to launch with 8.1 Oreo, but one of the first smartphones to launch with 8.1, period.

According to Oukitel, the U19 will come to market by the end of May, for about $100. For more information about the upcoming U19, stay tuned to AndroidGuys or follow along at Oukitel’s website.