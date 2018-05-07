T-Mobile now offering the new budget LG K30, priced at $225

It was only a few days ago that LG introduced its latest flagship, the G7 ThinQ, a premium device packed with tons of features and capable hardware.

But for those who don’t have the cash for a flagship, LG also launched a new affordable phone. The new LG K30 is now available at T-Mobile and you can get it for $9 down and $9/month for 24 months. Or you can choose to get it for $225 in full.

The LG K30 targets non-flagship buyers

The LG K30 is a budget device coming with a 5.3-inch display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio and 1280 x 720 resolution.

There’s a decent quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor powering the K30, supported by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Those who need more storage will be able to expand, thanks to the microSD card slot on board.

The phone includes a standard camera setup comprised of a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel frontal snapper.

Other than that, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

With the LG K30, T-Mobile continues to expand its portfolio of 600MHz-compatible devices. So, the K30 comes with support for LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 66 and 77. It also offers HD Voice and VoLTE.

If you can put aside the fact that the K30 runs the outdated Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the K30 sounds like a pretty decent device. Especially since it brings 600MHz support and is sold for only $225.

In related news, we’re still waiting for T-Mobile to announce when customers will be able to purchase LG’s new flagship, the G7 ThinQ. In the official statement made shortly after the phone was announced, T-Mobile merely said the device will become available “later this spring”. No word on pricing either.

But if you don’t have the budget to buy a flagship or you don’t want to wait, the LG K30 is available to buy right now.