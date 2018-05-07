Still need a gift for Mother’s day? Verizon is here to help

If you’re still lollygagging along and need a gift for that special mother in your life, Verizon has your back. What could be better than giving your mom the gift of the best network in the country and saving some dough in the process?

Right now, Verizon is running a couple of different BOGO discounts. You can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, or Moto Z2 Force and get a second device on Verizon. If you prefer the Apple life, when you buy an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X, you get up to $699 off a second phone.

Now for the small print. The discount comes in the form of bill credits over the course of 24 months. That means you don’t get the discount up front and if you cancel before the phone is paid off, you owe the rest of the balance and lose your remaining credits. While Verizon doesn’t offer two-year contracts anymore, this sure does feel like one. You’ll need to add a new line of service to your account as well. If you’re adding mom to your account from another carrier, this makes a lot of sense. If you’re already on a family plan, things get a little more complicated.

In addition to these deals, Verizon has a couple other specials going on. If you buy a Pixel 2, you can get two free months of YouTube TV, a Chromecast, and a Google Home Mini. You can also save up to $75 off select wearables when you buy a smartphone. You can see all of the deals at Verizon’s Mother’s Day page.

