Google Maps to get updated with new Assistant, AR, and recommendation features

The mission for Google Maps for the past several years has been to help people get around in their environments. That mission hasn’t changed and in fact should get stronger with the addition of Assistant, AR, and machine learning in Maps.

For the first addition in Maps, we will be seeing Assistant coming this summer. While having a minimal and less intrusive experience, Assistant will allow you to navigate throughout your world verbally. Assistant will also be able to build upon all of its new features within Maps as well.

Google Maps is adding a “For you” section as well. Using machine learning, For You will offer up better recommendations of places to go. The feature was ultimately made so that users can make “better decision on the go and experience the world in new ways.”

“Your Match” is a new fourth tab coming in Google Maps this summer. It will off personalization recommendation based on your location habits. Using a few different factors, such as general business knowledge and your personal preferences, will allow “Your Match” to generate a score. The score, out of 100, shows why a place is recommended and how likely you are to enjoy it.

There’s also a new shortlist feature coming to allow users the ability to offer up multiple locations with their friends. The “Explore” tab will also now show “everything new and interesting nearby”. You’ll be able to see dining, event, and activity options in any area that you’re looking.

Lastly, Google is also adding a few augmented reality (AR) features. In the new camera interface, users will be able to tell precisely where they are and where they need to go. They will also be able to get help with directions from a nifty fox.

All these changes should be coming this summer. They will likely come with a new app update along with many background changes.