Google News gets an AI focused redesign

The news is a massive part of my day as I’m sure it’s a big part in a lot of people’s days — especially in today’s era. I’d be remiss to say that Google News is the primary way I look at my daily news. Google must have known this as they are giving Google News (which is merging with Play Newsstand) a significant redesign.

During this years I/O, Google dropped that they will be overhauling the Google News (News) app with a focus on new AI features along with an entirely new app. The overhaul will also give the web version a new UI interface as well.

With AI being the primary focus of this overhaul brings about some nifty features. Firstly, Google News will be able to know what information is interesting to you automatically. News will, of course, be using data from other aspects of your Google account to learn about you.

The new app and web redesign are designed to showcase photos and videos at the forefront. The app will integrate those photos from various websites and videos from several sources including Youtube. The stories that News gathers are categorized by topics and will list the top stories at the top of the app. It will also include a “Newscasts” feature which will pull information from other platforms, even social networks like Twitter.

The Google News redesign is starting to roll out today for everyone. Unfortunately the Android and iOS app will be available “in the coming weeks.”