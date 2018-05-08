Huawei offers steep discounts on the Mate 10 Pro for Mother’s Day

We’re just a few days away from Mother’s Day, and if you haven’t picked up a gift yet, Huawei has your back. The manufacturer is offering some great discounts on various devices, including the Mate 10 Pro.

Mate 10 Pro

In our review of the Mate 10 Pro, we rated the device with a score of 4 out of 5 stars. The handset sports incredible specs, a great camera system, and a wonderful build quality

To celebrate Mother’s Day, you can pick up the Mate 10 Pro for just $649.99. This is down from the retail price of $799.99, so you’ll be saving $150. The best part is that you can pick this up from Amazon and have it ready in time for Sunday.

Huawei Band 2 Pro

If you aren’t looking for a fully-featured smartwatch, but don’t want to spend a boatload on a fitness tracker, then the Band 2 Pro may be for you. In our review, we gave the Band 2 Pro a resounding recommendation with many included hardware features.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Band 2 Pro for just $49.99 with free Prime shipping. This is a savings of $20 and could definitely be a great replacement for those who don’t want to jump into the Fitbit world.

More savings

For those who are looking for some different gift ideas, Huawei has some more great sales going on. Here are some of the best:

These deals are available now, and last until May 19th. So if you have been putting off the idea of getting a gift for your Mom, you don’t have to wait any longer.

