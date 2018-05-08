Pay what you want to learn Java, HTML, CSS, PHP, React and more!

The biggest (140+ Hours!), baddest coding bundle on the planet is back and better than ever for 2018!

It’s 2018 and students everywhere are learning to code. Seriously, take a look at the curriculum for middle schools, high schools, and colleges. In fact, we bet you’d find some elementary students in STEM classes, learning coding such as Java or PHP. Everyone is getting in on it. What’s your excuse?

It’s time to learn new things. It’s time to pick yourself up by the bootstraps and head off into a new career path. We’re here to help. Our Deal of the Day is Learn to Code 2018 Bundle. Valued around $1,400 in total, it’s a full on training regimen with some 140 hours of education.

How much are we charging you for the kit? Why don’t you tell us?

What’s it worth to you to learn subjects such as building Python web apps, making iOS 11 apps using Python, C#, Java 9, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap 4, React, and so much more.

Indeed, you can get training on R Programming for as little as you want to spend. Five bucks? Two bucks? Literally whatever you want to pay. Any amount is good enough to walk away with one piece of the puzzle.

It seems like everything these days is driven by data, and statisticians and analysts across industries need to handle this data efficiently and tactfully. That’s where R comes in, a powerful programming language that helps developers solve even the most complex data problems.

Getting one education bundle is good, but you know what’s great? Try ten of them! How about the entire puzzle for cheap?

Head on over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase the entire Learn to Code 2018 Bundle. How much do you have to spend? All you have to do is beat the average price. As of right now that was only $16.35 for the entire collection. You spent more on that at Starbucks this week.

