Motorola slashes up to $220 off its phones for Mother’s Day promotion

Motorola has dropped the prices of three of it smartphones as part of a limited-time Mother’s Day promotion. Starting now, and running for a few weeks, the unlocked Moto X4, Moto Z2 Play, and Moto Z2 Force Edition are receiving major discounts.

The unlocked Moto X4 is currently $100 off, selling for just $299.99, or as low as $16.67/month. We really like this device as it’s a value-packed unit that provides stock Android with just the right touch of enhancement. Moreover, it’s about as inexpensive as it gets for a phone that works with any of the big four wireless carriers. Oh, and it has Amazon Alexa built right in!

The unlocked Moto Z2 Play runs $349.99, meaning it’s on sale to the tune of $150 off its normal price. That’s a hell of a deal and gets you into the world of Moto Mods. Not only do we love the phone itself, but the peace of mind that comes with the portfolio of add-on pieces cannot be overstated. This means you can add a bigger, better speaker, a much more capable camera, projector, external battery, or something else just by snapping it onto your handset.

At the higher end of the spectrum is the Moto Z2 Force Edition which has seen its price dropped $220 all the way down to just $500. Featuring a shatterproof design, the phone also offers up support for Moto Mods. The general consensus is that this device is one tough cookie and built to last all day. Moreover, it boasts an excellent camera experience with laser autofocus and dual autofocus pixels.

The Motorola promotions will run through May 26th or while supplies last. Don’t wait if you’re thinking about these as they’re bound to go pretty quick.