Artificial intelligence is a rising trend, with many smartphone manufacturers joining the effort to make devices more intuitive and user-friendly. With Google Assistant integrated into its Android operating system, it is the virtual assistant available to the most smartphone users.

There are a lot of things one can do with voice command assistants, such as set music alarms and look up TV schedules or send money to your friends. Internet radio lovers can use voice commands to control Spotify music playback. And AI is not only on smartphones but also tablets, smart watches, smart home speakers, smart TVs, and even in vehicles.

One of the first things you can do with Google’s AI is take a screenshot.

How to Take a Screenshot using Google Assistant

To take a screenshot using Google Assistant, ensure that the Assistant is enabled. If you hold the home button, you should see the setup menu appear. Follow the instructions on-screen to train the Assistant to recognize your voice. Once you’re all set, you can begin to use Google Assistant.

Say “Ok, Google,” or long press the home button.

Once the Assistant appears, give a simple command such as “Take a screenshot.”

You can edit the screenshot before sending it to someone or saving it in your own files. You can share it to social media apps such as Google+, upload it to Google Photos, or send it via text messaging, among other things.

Are you having trouble learning how to take a screenshot using Google Assistant?