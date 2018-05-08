Watch the Google I/O 2018 Keynote here!

Where a few short hours away from the keynote address from Google I/O 2018. While I/O has moved to focus on Developers in recent years, it still holds big news for all Android fans. We’ve seen major announcements in the past that shape the future of Android.

We expect the same this year. At 1 PM Eastern/10 AM local, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and a host of other Google executives will take the stage. What will they have in store for us? Well, we don’t know for sure, but some leaks have pointed to new details about Android P, new details about Wear OS and possibly new a new watch from LG, Android Auto, Android and more.

Watch the Google I/O 2018 Keynote

So, where can you watch the keynote? Right here of course! The Google Developer YouTube channel is live-streaming the event and we’ve embedded the stream below. Enjoy and tell us in the comments what you’re looking forward to most this year!