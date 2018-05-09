You can now buy movie tickets in Instagram

It’s no secret that Instagram is constantly adding new features in a bid to make the app more compelling to use.

Well starting this week, Instagram users will be given a new option and that is buying movie tickets without leaving the app. Both Fandango and Atom Tickets announced ticketing integration into Instagram.

A new “Buy Tickets” button is now available when you visit Fandango’s and Atom Tickets’ Instagram profile. Additionally, the latter also gets an additional “Shop” button that will allow users to check out movie merchandise directly from Instagram.

Instagram aims to become a shopping app?

Clicking on Buy Tickets will open up the Fandango or Atom Tickets’ homepage within Instagram. From there you can quickly book the desired movie, reserve the seats and even buy your favorite popcorn in advance.

To clarify, Instagram does include featured ads that users can tap and purchase items. But the new initiative with Fandango and Atom Tickets is housed entirely on the company’s profile page. So it’s not a sponsored Instagram post.

The new integrations are a continuation of Instagram introducing native shopping and appointment booking over the past year. For example, retailer Kate Spade New York has been using shopping on Instagram since November with great results.

Now Fandango and Atom Tickets are making it easier for Instagram fans to purchase movie tickets from their favorite app.

In related news, Instagram earlier this month announced a host of new features which will be coming to the platform soon.

For example, the app is gearing up to roll out a much-requested fan feature, video chat. The feature will allow users to enhance in real-time video chats in a small group or one-on-one.

On top of that, Instagram wants to help users discover things more easily. With this in mind, it will soon roll out a redesigned Explore interface, which will be organized into topic channels. This way you will be able to explore your favorite topics unhindered.