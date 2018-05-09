Win a free Huawei Mate 10 Pro from AndroidGuys and Huawei!

We’re pleased to announce that AndroidGuys and Huawei are teaming up and YOU are the winner. We’re kicking off a new giveaway today that gives you the opportunity to win a FREE Huawei Mate 10 Pro. We’ve recently reviewed the Mate 10 Pro and absolutely loved the device. Now, you can get your hands on your own.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Deals

Before we get to the giveaway, we want to tell you about some specials that Huawei has going on for Mother’s Day. Right now, you can get a Mate 10 Pro in Mocha Brown for just $649, a $150 savings. You can pick that up from Amazon, Newegg, and B&H Photo. If you’d rather go with a Midnight Blue or Titanium Gray Mate 10 Pro, it is also $150 off (final price of $649) at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo.

You can also grab a Huawei MateBook D (Microsoft Signature Edition) for only $499, a $200 savings. You can get from Fry’s Electronics. The MateBook D deal goes through Sunday, May 13, while you save on the Mate 10 Pro until Saturday, May 19.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Giveaway Rules and Restrictions

This one is going to be pretty simple. The giveaway is only open to US residents with a US shipping address. You must be 13 or older to enter and win. Below is a widget that has several options for multiple entries into the giveaway. At the completion of the giveaway, we will randomly select one winner and email them for their shipping address. We will then pass this along to Huawei to ship out your brand new device. The contest runs from Wednesday, May 9 at 12:01 AM until Sunday, May 13, until 11:59 PM. Good luck!

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Giveaway

