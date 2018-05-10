OnePlus intros revamped trade-in-program ahead of OnePlus 6 unveil

To celebrate the launch of the OnePlus 6 next week, OnePlus has unveiled a new and improved trade-in program to help you upgrade to the latest device.

Devices from any manufacturers can be used in the trade-in, but higher values will be given to products from Samsung, Apple, Sony, Huawei and Google.

Obviously, OnePlus will also be favoring those who turn in a OnePlus 3 or newer model, so it will award them a bit more cash. The smartphone maker is offering as much as €280 / $332 for an old OnePlus model. However, you’ll have to sign up by the end of the month to be able to benefit from the maximum sum.

Sign-up to receive a voucher now

When you sign-up for the program, OnePlus will ask you a series of questions about your device. Depending on your answers, you’ll be given a price for that device. Once you’re done with this step, you will need to pack the device up and send it to OnePlus. You will receive your voucher within 2 weeks.

Yet, there’s a caveat you need to be aware of. The revamped trade-in program is only available for those who live in Europe and use Euro, the British Pound or Swedish Krona as their default currency.

Anyway, if you’re based in Europe, you should also know you have the possibility of buying the the new phone first and then sending your old phone in and get cash back. It’s not clear at the moment, how you’ll be getting your money back as this particular section is not yet available. It will go live once the OnePlus 6 launches.

The OnePlus 6 is due to launch in a week on May 16, and will probably be the company’s most expensive phone to date. So the updated trade-in program is a welcome addition for those who are eagerly waiting for the new flagship.

