Oukitel hot May sale: get your big-battery phone (Promoted)

Football, which has often been called the most popular sport in the world, will dominate the coming month as the FIFA World Cup 2018 is set to begin.
And if you wish to experience this major sporting event right on your smartphone, you will need a device with a big battery. Yet, sometimes it feels like, in the rush to make phones slimmer and more powerful, battery life gets lost in the shuffle.
But that’s not the case with every manufacturer. For example, Oukitel has a series of big battery smartphones which would make terrific companions for FIFA enthusiasts.
To make things better, Oukitel is hosting a big sale on some of its big-battery (6,000 mAh+) smartphones including the K6000, K6000 Plus, K3 and K6.
So between May 8 and May 15, customers interested in buying a smartphone that can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, will be able to purchase these phones with a discount.
Check out the main specs of the phones included in the promo
Oukitel K6000
Promo price: $79.99 (20% off)
- 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution
- Quad-core MediaTek 6735P processor
- 2GB of RAM
- 16GB of storage
- 8-megapixel rear-facing camera
- 2-megapixel front-facing camera
- 6,000 mAh battery (should last up to 10 days of normal use)
- Reverse charge
- Android 5.1 Lollipop
Purchase link: AliExpress
Oukitel K6000 Plus
Promo price: $138.74 (26% off)
- 5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution
- Octa-core MediaTek 6750T processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 16-megapixel rear-facing camera
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- 6,080 mAh battery (should offer 10 hours of watching videos)
- 12V/2A Flash Charge
- Android 7.0 Nougat
Purchase link: AliExpress
Oukitel K3
Promo price: $141.99 (29% off)
- 5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution
- Octa-core MediaTek 6750T processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 16-megapixel +2-megapixel rear-facing cameras
- 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel front-facing cameras
- 6,000 mAh battery (should offer 11 hours of watching videos)
- 9V/2A Flash Charge
- Android 7.0 Nougat
Purchase link: AliExpress
Oukitel K6
Promo price: $215.79 (24% off)
- 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 resolution
- Octa-core MediaTek 6763 processor
- 6GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 21-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear-facing cameras
- 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel front-facing cameras
- 6,300 mAh battery (should offer 11 hours of watching videos online)
- 5V/3A Quick Charge
- Android 7.1 Nougat
Purchase link: AliExpress
Don’t forget! You still have 4 days left to take advantage of the promo prices.