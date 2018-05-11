Facer’s curation tools are now available for everyone

A popular smartwatch customization for Android, Facer today announced new tools for designers, curators and brands.

Last year, Facer unveiled Facer Creator, an advanced cross-platform watch face design tool. The intention of Facer Creator was to allow beginner users to create and publish simple watch faces in a matter of minutes, and more adventurous designers to create elaborate creations.

Now Facer is taking things to the next level by rolling out a big update to the Facer platform which opens up its branding and curation tools to all users. Previously, some of these options were limited to verified designers.

Here are the new features available

Customize your profile URL

Starting this week, all Facer users have the ability to use custom profiles URLs, in order to make their brand pop out. Check, for example, the MVMT’s official profile at the address: http://www.facer.io/u/mvmt.

The URLs will be handed out based on a first-come-first-served basis, so make sure you claim yours as soon as possible. Note: you will need to update your profile first.

Cover images

Cover images are great ways to illustrate a designer’s work and raise visibility on their products/creations and are now available to all Facer users.

Curated watch face collections

Last but definitely not least, Facer has added new tools which allow all users of the platform to create, curate and share collections of watch faces.

You can either create your own branded collection of watch faces or simply curate watch face collections created around a certain topic like “best faces for the Samsung Gear S3”.

Facer is exciting to see your creations! The best ones will be showcased on a weekly basis under the Featured section.

All the features described above are currently available to use and they are 100% free to try out. So if you love making watch faces, start getting creative with Facer. And maybe you’ll end up in the Featured section.