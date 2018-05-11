Save 33% on the N1 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Our Deal of the Day is the N1 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones, which are currently only $39.99 (33% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

These are the sort of headphones that not only sound clear and powerful, but they’re lightweight and comfortable, too. With eight hours of playback per charge you’ve got nearly a week’s worth of commutes ready to go.

In addition to listening to audio from whatever app you prefer, the N1 Bluetooth headphones can also make and take calls. And, because we know you’re the sharing type, you can pair them to two sources at once.

Built around a flexible, contoured neckband and equipped with magnetic earpieces, these headphones are easy to take anywhere and deliver great sound at the gym, on the commute, or anywhere else.

Features

Stream clear & powerful stereo sound from your phone or tablet without tangled cords

Use on the go thanks to the lightweight wearable design

Bring your music to life thanks to enhanced bass sound tuning

Wear comfortably thanks to ergonomic earpiece design

Keep the earpieces out of the way until you need them w/ built-in magnets

Manage calls & media from two Bluetooth devices at once

Listen for up to 8 hours on a single charge

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 33% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $39.99 right now!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!