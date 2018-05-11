Here’s how you can enable YouTube’s new reminders to stop you from watching

During the Google I/O 2018 keynote, the Big G introduced a series of new ‘Digital Wellness’ features. While some of these features are only coming to Android P, others are coming to various apps, including YouTube.

One such feature is the ability to have YouTube remind you to stop watching videos. As it would turn out, Google is not waiting until “later this year” to release this feature to users.

There is a back-end update coming to YouTube which enables the reminders within the app. Here are the settings you need to follow in order to enable reminders:

Open YouTube Tap your profile image in the top right-hand corner Select Settings Select General Tap ‘Remind me to take a break‘

From there, you will see several different reminder frequencies:

Never

Every 15 minutes

Every 30 minutes

Every 60 minutes

Every 90 minutes

Every 180 minutes

After the “timer” has run out, a pop-up message will appear suggesting it’s time to take a break. Additionally, you can use this pop-up to either dismiss the message or go back to YouTube’s settings to adjust the frequency.

As we mentioned above, this is not available for everyone just yet. Instead, you will have to wait for Google to “flip-the-switch” and enable this new feature for your devices.

But let’s be serious. Just limit your YouTube intake and go get some fresh air! Let us know what you think about this feature and Google’s new “Digital Wellbeing” movement.