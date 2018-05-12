How to enable Google’s new Smart Compose feature in Gmail

A couple of weeks ago, Google launched a huge redesign to the Gmail web client. The company didn’t stop there as there were some big announcements at I/O 2018, including Smart Compose.

Gmail didn’t steal the show considering how many new features are coming to Assistant. However, Smart Compose is sure to make your lives much easier, especially if you are feeling drowned.

Best Google I/O 2018 Announcements

Instead of forcing users to wait months, Google has started rolling out this feature. Today, we’re taking a look at how you can enable this in your Gmail account!

Enable Smart Compose

Go to gmail.com Tap the gear icon in the top-right Select Settings Scroll down and toggle Experimental Access Refresh page

After Experimental Access has been enabled, you will then see the Smart Compose feature available. It will automatically be toggled on, but you can turn this off if you want.

Once everything is enabled, you can fire up a new message and Gmail will begin suggesting content. As you type the email, greyed out text will appear and if you want this to be input into the email, you can simply press the ‘tab’ key.

The downside here is that Smart Compose definitely seems to be in an alpha stage. The feature worked for me on some occasions but largely did not work.

This could be a case of Google needing to work out some kinks or using AI to improve the service. But for others, it’s likely that your emails can be taken care with just a few clicks.

Conclusion

It’s great to see that Google isn’t giving up on Gmail, as it starts ramping up the inclusion of new features and a new coat of paint. But we want to know what you think about Smart Compose.

Have you run into any issues as of yet? Be sure to sound off in the comments below and let us know whether you think that Smart Compose will be a useful tool in your arsenal.