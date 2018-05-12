Saturday Savings: Tech and Gear on sale this weekend

If you’re in the market for some new products, then you have come to the right place. Saturday Savings is back with another edition, where you can save big on devices like the Huawei Mate SE and more.

Weekend Recommender: Invisible Shield, mophie, Mount Genie, and more

In addition to saving on some new smartphones, Amazon has discounted many of its products like the Echo or Fire tablets. There are also some great deals for portable chargers and more.

Save on new tech

Huawei Mate SE – $249.99 $229.99

After the Honor 7X was launched, Huawei decided to launch the Mate SE for those of us here in the US. The handset sports a 5.93-inch display while being powered by the Kirin 659 and 4GB of RAM.

The Mate SE also sports 64GB of onboard storage, and a respectable 3,340mAh battery. On pricing, Huawei is offering a discount of $20, bringing the price down to just $229.99.

Buy the Huawei Mate SE!

Save on Accessories

Aukey USB-C PD Battery – $ 76.99 $56 w/code FORMOM7

While there are some great and cheap portable chargers, some times you need a bit more. The Aukey USB-C portable charger features power delivery technology and 30,000mAh of capacity.

The charger includes two standard USB ports, along with a USB-C port and a microUSB port. Normally, this charger is priced at $76.99 but you can save $20 when using the code FORMOM7.

Buy the Aukey USB-C PD Battery!