Here are the best LG G7 ThinQ cases you can buy right now (Volume 1)

The recently announced LG G7 ThinQ is a compelling device. But, if experience has taught us anything, you need to protect your investment. Even the most well-built phones need some extra protection. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of five great LG G7 ThinQ cases we think you should consider.

The Best LG G7 ThinQ Cases

VRS Design Protective Armor

If you’re looking for a case that provides protection without a ton of bulk, the Protective Armor case from VRS Design is what you need. VRS Design is a reputable company that we’ve personally reviewed several times here at AndroidGuys and come away impressed each time.

The Protective Armor case has a strong TPU design that can take numerous hits and still function like day one. It also has grooves in the back of the case to not only help you with your grip but also to provide some design flair. We absolutely love it.

VRS Design Protective Armor LG G7 case purchase link: Amazon | VRS Design

TopACE Rubber Gel Case

Another name on our list you may recognize is TopACE. Even though they’re not the biggest case maker in the world, they do have a solid reputation for putting out quality cases for a decent price.

This entry on our list is TopACE’s Rubber Gel case. This case is designed to take the shock of a drop and protect your case without covering up the beautiful phone underneath. The clear design lets everyone know you just picked up an awesome new LG G7. The case will help cut down on drops too as the gel case adds a better grip onto your phone.

TopACE Rubber Gel LG G7 Case purchase link: Amazon

Ringke Fusion-X series

If you’re looking for series protection, look no further than Ringke’s Fusion-X series. The case does a really nice job of protecting your phone from falls with its embellished corners for shock absorption. The Fusion-X also does a great job of proving stability and support but without adding a ton of bulk to the device. Sure, we want our cases to protect our phones, but we don’t want them to feel like the size of a Zach Morris phone, right?

If it’s looks you’re after, the Fusion-X series does a great job there too. It’s not your standard boring case that no-one will notice. It features a clear back so you can see your device clearly, but it also has some nice cut-ins for visual flair. You can get it in Black, Gray, and Lilac Purple for that added splash of color.

Ringke Fusion-X series LG G7 case purchase links: Amazon | Ringke

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen makes so many excellent case lineups, it’s hard to choose just one. Today, we’re going with the Tough Armor for the LG G7 because it provides a kickstand, some serious protection, and looks great in the process.

Let’s get this out of the way first, the Spigen Tough Armor case does its name proud. The case is made out of materials designed to cushion your phone in case of a fall. In fact, it even has a military certification to back that up (MIL-STD-810G-516.6)! The (reinforced) kickstand is there to make media viewing even better on the gorgeous LG G7 display and there are two colors to choose from, Black and Gunmetal Gray.

Spigen Tough Armor LG G7 case purchase links: Amazon | Spigen

C&U Frosted Shield Case

The Frosted Sheild Case from C&U looks like the best of both worlds: protection without bulk. It has a faux brushed metal back that stands out in a crowd as more than just your normal boring case. It also has two areas, one at the top and bottom of the rear, that have a carbon fiber look to them. This is a nice touch that adds a bit of flair to the case.

Protection is key here and the Frosted Shield Case has it. The corners of the case offer extra grip and protection just in case you happen to drop it. And if you’re not feeling black, the case comes in five different colors. Each looks better than the last!

C&U Frosted Shield LG G7 case purchase link: Amazon

Next: When will you be able to buy the LG G7 ThinQ?