The Oukitel K7 has a huge battery, debuts in late May

Last week, Oukitel announced its newest 10,000mAh smartphone; the K7. The upcoming headset is supposed to release sometime near the end of May or early June, according to Oukitel. And while specs on the phone have been somewhat scarce in the early-going, we now have a full set of specs for you. In addition, Oukitel started its now-familiar subscription promotion for the K7. As usual, pre-order customers that subscribe to updates from Oukitel will receive a coupon code for a discount. Three lucky subscribers will be able to purchase the Oukitel K7 for just $99.99.

Oukitel K7’s Specs

The Oukitel K7 features a 6″, 18:9 FHD+ display with 2.5D glass. The back plate is covered in genuine leather, with gold accents above and below the screen. It’s powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor and 4/64GB RAM/ROM, making it a solid, if not spectacular, performer. In addition to the 10,000mAh battery, the K7 packs a 9V/2A quick charger, which can charge the phone in about three hours. It features a 13/2MP dual-sensor rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. As mentioned in its announcement post, the Oukitel K7 will launch with Android 8.1 on board – among the first devices to do so.

According to Oukitel, the K7 will retail for $180. From now until May 31st, Oukitel will be handing out coupon codes for an as-yet unspecified discount. For more information on the K7, stay tuned here or subscribe to Oukitel’s website.