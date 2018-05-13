Question of the Week: Will you spend $119 on Amazon Prime?

As expected, Amazon recently raised the price of its annual membership fee for its Prime service. Having gone up another $20 as compared to last year, it’s now $119 per year to enjoy the same benefits.

This brings to our Question of the Week. Do you think it’s worth the money to sign up for, or renew, an Amazon Prime account? Sure, Amazon continues to add little things along the way, and its movies and television gets better each year. Does that matter enough to you?

You Tell Us

Do you plan to spend $119 on Amazon Prime this year? Is it your opinion that it’s worth the increased rate? Are you constantly taking advantage of savings on shipping and find it to be a wash? Or, was this increase the one that pushed you away?

We’d like to learn a little bit about you and whether you’ll be breaking out the wallet or purse to sign up. How do you justify spending that much? Will you go month to month? Are you canceling once your plan expires?

Share your opinion and win a $25 Gift Card!

Leave us a comment below with whether you’ll spend the money on Amazon Prime this year, and why or why not. We’ll go through the comments after one week and randomly select a winner. If your name is drawn, you’ll win a $25 Google Play Gift Card. Use it to buy apps, games, movies, eBooks, or music — you decide!

Comments entered before Sunday, May 20 (11:59PM PST) will be counted. As long as you’re on point and stick to the topic, we’ll consider you for the drawing!