AndroidGuys In Brief: OnePlus, Motorola, Verizon (Podcast)

The OnePlus 6 leaks in full

A listing for the OnePlus 6 briefly appeared on Amazon Germany, the post has since been removed

The posting indicated that the base model version will be priced at 519 euros which is about $620

The product photos show a small notch at the top and a glass back with vertical camera alignment

Previous leaks point to the OnePlus 6 featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 64, 128, and possibly 256 GB of storage, and dual 16 + 20 MP rear cameras

The OnePlus 6 is set to be debuted on Wednesday, May 16 with a possible availability date of Tuesday, May 22

Moto E and G availability

Motorola is back with another installment to its best ever selling lineup, the Moto G and Moto E. Most versions coming to US, Canada, and international markets

Moto G6 will be available at through a variety of carriers as well as unlocked at various online retailers

Moto G6 Play will be sold as prepaid, sold unlocked, and through AT&T as postpaid

Moto E5 Plus will be available as a prepaid phone and as postpaid through Sprint

Moto E5 Play will be available as a prepaid phone, as postpaid through Sprint, and via Xfinity Mobile

The devices range from the $100 price point up to around $300 and will be available near the end of the May 2018

Verizon Visible

