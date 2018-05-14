AndroidGuys In Brief: OnePlus, Motorola, Verizon (Podcast)

Welcome to In Brief, our periodic podcast which aims to provide you with all of the important things happening in the world of Android.
In this episode, we discuss some last minute leaks for the OnePlus 6 smartphone, launch details for Motorola‘s G6 and E5 line, and Verizon’s new Visible service.
It’s our goal to keep these podcasts short but there’s a reason we call it the 15-minute podcast that’s never 15 minutes. We hope you enjoy the show!
We’re currently beta testing this podcast and doing it in the real world. We’ll iterate and improve and be on track with the formal numbering convention in no time!
The OnePlus 6 leaks in full
- A listing for the OnePlus 6 briefly appeared on Amazon Germany, the post has since been removed
- The posting indicated that the base model version will be priced at 519 euros which is about $620
- The product photos show a small notch at the top and a glass back with vertical camera alignment
- Previous leaks point to the OnePlus 6 featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 64, 128, and possibly 256 GB of storage, and dual 16 + 20 MP rear cameras
- The OnePlus 6 is set to be debuted on Wednesday, May 16 with a possible availability date of Tuesday, May 22
Moto E and G availability
- Motorola is back with another installment to its best ever selling lineup, the Moto G and Moto E. Most versions coming to US, Canada, and international markets
- Moto G6 will be available at through a variety of carriers as well as unlocked at various online retailers
- Moto G6 Play will be sold as prepaid, sold unlocked, and through AT&T as postpaid
- Moto E5 Plus will be available as a prepaid phone and as postpaid through Sprint
- Moto E5 Play will be available as a prepaid phone, as postpaid through Sprint, and via Xfinity Mobile
- The devices range from the $100 price point up to around $300 and will be available near the end of the May 2018
Verizon Visible
- A new “offshoot service” from Verizon called Visible is promising $40/mo unlimited plans
- There are drawbacks like a capped network download speed of 5Mbps, video streaming capped at 480p, and streaming audio capped at .5Mbps
- Currently, it is both invite only and iPhone only, but Android support is said to be coming soon
- You can pay for the service through credit card, PayPal and Venmo and the service is contract-free meaning you can cancel at any time