Google One coming to simplify Drive storage plans

Google Drive is a great way to store your various folder and files in the cloud and access them on many devices. You may not realize it, but Drive is the backend storage for many Google services including Photos and Mail. Soon, Google will be releasing their new Google One plan, which will simplify the payment plans for their storage.

After you use the free 15GB of storage that Google provides, you’d need to pay to receive more space. The plans used to be $20/yr for 100GB of storage, $100/yr for 1TB, $200/yr for 2TB and more. With Google One, while the 100gb will stay the same, we’re getting an additional 200GB tier and a much cheaper 2TB tier. 200Gb/yr will be $30, and 1TB will be $100/yr. That’s right, no more 1TB tier — 1TB users will automatically be changed to the new 2TB level. There are tiers up to 30TB a year.

Some additional benefits are being added to the new Google One plans. Seeing that people who pay for storage are more than likely using various Google products, the company added one-tap customer service as well. You’ll also be able to gain credits for Google Play as well as deals on hotels, and much more. Google stated it’ll be adding more benefits as time progresses.

Google One will be rolling out over the coming months, and remember it is not a replacement or competitor to Google Drive. It’s just a simple plan for paying for storage, one that seems nothing but valuable for consumers. If you’d like to learn more about the plan sign up at the link below.

Google One Sign-Up Link