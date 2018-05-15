Master & Dynamic launch new MW50+ Wireless On-Ear and Over-Ear headphones

Master & Dynamic is known for its audio products built with premium quality materials and made to last a very long time. Today the company is releasing a new product, the MW50+. These headphones come with on-ear and over-ear pads, so the consumer can choose how they want to listen to their media.

Since the company’s inception, Master & Dynamic have offered various on-ear and over-ear headphones. Now the user can decide which style they want to use on a daily basis. The magnetically attached lambskin earpads are easy to detach and reattach multiple times a day without compromising the headphone.

For the on-ear pads, the user can enjoy a more on-the-go style of fit. With the over-ear pads, they can experience full sound isolation to assist with focus or relaxation. Each fit does not change the acoustic performance coming from the MW50+ headphones themselves, which should rival the MW50’s sound quality.

Not only are the MW50+ wireless, but they also come in three colorways: silver/black, silver/brown, and black/black. The headphones feature a 16-hour battery life with a USB – C port for quick charging when the battery is depleted. Patented antenna technology allows the user to (theoretically) be 100ft away from the source without having and audio quality issues.

The elegant and detail-rich MW50+ fit well without Master & Dynamic’s portfolio of products and is available today for pre-order. The 2-in-1 headphones cost $399, but unfortunately, don’t have a ship date. Now, though, you don’t have to worry about which headphones you have on you, but rather which color to buy.

Master & Dynamic MW50+ Link