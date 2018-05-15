Complete Microsoft 365 Security training bundle turns you into an Enterprise wizard for just $49

On top of profitability, today’s modern organizations care about a lot of things, including security and efficiency. The good companies don’t like to sit still and hope tomorrow is as good as today. No, they want to grow and they want peace of mind. For a lot of businesses this means hiring experts in a variety of fields.

If it comes to understanding and teaching others how to use Office 365, you can go to school pay a bunch of money for private lessons. The same goes for Windows 10 Security and Enterprise Mobility and Security (EMS). Our Deal of the Day, though, is an all-in-one bundle of training for Office 365, Windows 10, and (EMS). And it’s dirt cheap!

Priced just $49, it’s more than 85 hours of instruction spread over 220 tutorials. Available to you whenever you want, the online training is yours for a full year. Learn at your own pace, over lunch breaks and late nights. Before you know it you will be asking the boss for a raise, or fielding offers from other companies.

Features

Access 36 cybersecurity courses, 85 hours of instruction, & 220 tutorials 24/7

Cover Office 365 Security, Windows 10 Security, & EMS Security

Explore the cyber threat landscape

Learn threat management, encryption, data governance & more in Office 365

Discuss Windows 10 identity protection, information protection, device guard, & more

Get an introduction to Microsoft Enterprise Mobility & Security

Where to buy

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you can purchase the entire bundle for just $49. At a savings of 98%, it’s about as cheap as it gets for a career-changing education. Be sure to drop us a line when you update your LinkedIn profile!