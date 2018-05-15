Samsung announces new and “vibrant” colors for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

In a move that has become expected nowadays, Samsung has announced new color options for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The company made the surprising announcement of “Sunrise Gold” and “Burgundy Red” option.

These will be joining the rest of the lineup, which includes the following:

Midnight Black

Titanium Gray

Coral Blue

Lilac Purple

Before this announcement, it seems that the consensus pick for best color was Lilac Purple. However, a Galaxy S9 Plus in Burgundy Red is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

As one would expect, there is a slight catch for those of us here in the States. Samsung did not explicitly state that these color options would be coming to the US.

Instead, the Gold and Red colors will be launching in Korea and China this month. Other markets including Europe and even Mexico will see these colors “soon”.

Obviously, this could be just Samsung hanging tight before making them available to potential owners in the US. However, I wouldn’t hold my breath for too long, at least until some type of official announcement is made.

Let us know what you think about the new Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red colors. Are you interested in picking up a Galaxy S9 now? Or are you waiting for a new device?