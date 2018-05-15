Oval 2.0 is a smart sensor that can monitor any object/area around the house

We live in a world were more and more stuff around the house is connected to the Internet. Even so, some things in your home like a drawer or your favorite plant can’t be connected. Yet, you can monitor them thanks to trackers.

Like the new Oval 2.0, a next-generation smart sensor that can turn any ordinary object or area into a smart one.

Coming to replace the Oval 1.0 which launched in early 2017, the Oval 2.0 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter.

What can Oval 2.0 do?

The new Oval sensors are small, wireless devices that when attached to an object instantly make it smarter. Basically, the system allows users to connect sensors to a gateway that is hooked up to a rooter.

Once connected, the sensors will send signals to the gateway, that can be up to 150ft away. From there, it will take action by alerting the users via the dedicated mobile app, email or text.

With customers’ feedback in mind, Oval Digital completely rebuilt the Oval 2.0, which now includes powerful features like the ability to view the sensors in real time and have access to analytics that reveals household trends. On top of that, Oval Digital claims the sensors can improve behaviors to help increase safety, conserve energy and ultimately save you money.

The uses for these smart sensors are far-reaching, and really come down to the specific needs of the user. For example, Oval 2.0 can be used to monitor cabinets which contain harmful chemicals or the temperature in the baby’s room.

What’s more, Oval 2.0 now connects with mainstream smart home products like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. With IFTTT support, you can pair Oval with hundreds of other devices that provide home automation. So now you can ask Alexa or the Google Assistant whether there’s water in the basement.

Think you might have a use for Oval 2.0? Then head on to Kickstarter and make your pledge.