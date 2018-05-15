Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can finally use ARCore apps

Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ just got a little bit better. Starting this week support for ARCore, Google’s augmented reality (AR) app platform is live on the two flagships.

This means that Samsung Galaxy S9 owners are now able to try ARCore-based AR apps that make use of the phone’s camera to place virtual objects in the environment.

How to use the feature

To get started, you will need to download the ARCore app from the Google Play Store. Then you can install any app that utilizes the SDK. Here are a few examples of apps you can try on your Galaxy S9 or S9+:

ARuler – the app uses AR to measure things in the real world with your smartphone’s camera.

Portal AR – lets you step into modern Scotland. Step from your living room to the amazing Highland coastline or the world-renowned Scottish university buildings.

IKEA Place – allows you to visually place and arrange IKEA products in your space.

Just a Line – an experimental app by Google that lets you make simple drawings in AR, then share your creations with a short video.

My Tamagotchi Forever – the app allows players to place Tamagotchi village on any surface and explore it in AR.

Atom Visualizer – view and explore atomic models in AR.

ARCore is basically Google’s answer to Apple’s ARKit. The solution has been developed with the aim of enabling AR experiences for Android phones without the need for any additional hardware.

Back in February, Google said that Samsung’s older flagships including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 support ARCore. But the Galaxy S9 wasn’t ARCore-ready at launch.

The Galaxy S9 duo became available for purchase nearly two months ago and now after quite a wait, users can finally enjoy some AR action on their smartphone.

Does ARCore work on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+? Let us know in the comment section below?