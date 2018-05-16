Easily create and host a secure WordPress website on the cheap

Whether you’re just getting started in the world of web design or are a professional designer looking for an added edge, you likely know that time is money. You don’t want to spend a long time on trivial things; the idea of hard coding just isn’t your cup of tea, either.

Creating a website in 2018 shouldn’t make you anxious. Building your own web presence doesn’t really even require you to have any experience in coding. Our Deal of the Day is a testament to that.

For just $49.99 our WordPress Build and Host Bundle allows you to create sites on the WordPress website platform with drag and drop elements. Pick from more than 200 pre-designed elements, add images, menus, text, and much more. Dragify lets you customize your site in practically any way you want and often in just a matter of minutes.

Features

Drag & drop 200+ pre-designed blocks, edit your text, then publish your website

Edit website text as you see it w/ the Click-to-Edit interface

Take control of your site display on different platforms w/ a range of responsive options for changing width, spacing, alignment or font size

Save reusable layouts or components in templates for reusing or sharing

Prototype your layout in minutes w/ hundreds of pre-built cards & presets

Secure your site!

The bundle also includes SSDPage SSD Anti-Hacker Web Hosting so you’ll get a full range of anti-hacker security protection. Among the details are malware scanners, coverage to block hackers from exploiting site vulnerabilities, SSL protection, IP blockers, hot link security, and more.

Where to Buy

A lifetime of access to these elite services would cost you more than $1,300, but with this limited time deal, both are bundled and discounted (96% off!) to just $49.99. Sleep well tonight knowing you can easily build a secure WordPress website in no time!

