Easily create and host a secure WordPress website on the cheap

Whether you’re just getting started in the world of web design or are a professional designer looking for an added edge, you likely know that time is money. You don’t want to spend a long time on trivial things; the idea of hard coding just isn’t your cup of tea, either.

Creating a website in 2018 shouldn’t make you anxious. Building your own web presence doesn’t really even require you to have any experience in coding. Our Deal of the Day is a testament to that.

For just $49.99 our WordPress Build and Host Bundle allows you to create sites on the WordPress website platform with drag and drop elements. Pick from more than 200 pre-designed elements, add images, menus, text, and much more. Dragify lets you customize your site in practically any way you want and often in just a matter of minutes.

Save 96% today!

Features

  • Drag & drop 200+ pre-designed blocks, edit your text, then publish your website
  • Edit website text as you see it w/ the Click-to-Edit interface
  • Take control of your site display on different platforms w/ a range of responsive options for changing width, spacing, alignment or font size
  • Save reusable layouts or components in templates for reusing or sharing
  • Prototype your layout in minutes w/ hundreds of pre-built cards & presets

Secure your site!

The bundle also includes SSDPage SSD Anti-Hacker Web Hosting so you’ll get a full range of anti-hacker security protection. Among the details are malware scanners, coverage to block hackers from exploiting site vulnerabilities, SSL protection, IP blockers, hot link security, and more.

Where to Buy

A lifetime of access to these elite services would cost you more than $1,300, but with this limited time deal, both are bundled and discounted (96% off!) to just $49.99. Sleep well tonight knowing you can easily build a secure WordPress website in no time!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!

