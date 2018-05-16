Google’s Pixel Buds gain new gesture controls

Rocking a pair of Pixel Buds? Then you’ll be glad to know that Google just announced it has added new gestures to your earphones.

The new controls are accessible when you’re using your Pixel Buds in concert with your Pixel phone or any other Android phone that has the Google Assistant on it.

The Pixel Buds get more versatile

Starting this week, Pixel Buds owners can manually turn their earphones on or off by triple tapping on the right earbud. Make sure you remember it’s the right earbud, not the left or the feature won’t work.

Furthermore, Google makes it easier to skip to the next track by double tapping on the right earbud. Until now using this gesture would have allowed you to hear notifications.

The good news is that Google lets you choose what exactly the double tap gesture will do. So if you want to continue using the double tapping action to hear notifications you can. Google allows you to set up your Pixel Buds the way you want it via the settings menu in the Google Assistant app.

On top of the new gestures, Google also announced an easier way to switch your Pixel Buds connection between your phone and computer. Simply select your Pixel Buds from the Bluetooth menu of the desired device. Your earbuds will disconnect from the device you were using and connect to the other one.

The new gestures are currently rolling out and will be available to everyone by early next week.

The updating process is done without you, so you can go on and use your Pixel Buds as you normally do. The new firmware will download in the background, and the next time you place your Buds in their case, the earphones will install the new firmware. Then you’ll receive an alert on your phone that the updated has been installed.