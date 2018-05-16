HTC is working on a blockchain phone of its own called Exodus

Blockchain is all the rage right now, and it appears HTC is targeting this exact niche with its upcoming smartphone product.

According to TheNextWeb, HTC executive, Phil Chen who previously founded HTC’s Vive product line, revealed that the company is working on a blockchain phone codenamed Exodus. It should ship out to consumers by the end of the year.

So what’s a blockchain phone?

According to HTC’s own vision, it’s a phone coming with cryptocurrency support that’s dedicated to decentralized applications and security.

Bearing this in mind, the Exodus should support Bitcoin, Dfinity and Ethereum, among others, thanks to a universal wallet and secure hardware. HTC also revealed plans to create a native blockchain network to enable cryptocurrency trading among Exodus users.

There are some advantages to using blockchain. It’s basically a ledger that records every single transaction chronologically. The ledger is decentralized, which means there’s no corporation or organization that holds all of its info. Instead, the data is stored across all devices.

The technology has been mostly adopted in the cryptocurrency world and has yet to become a mainstream concept. Although adoption by companies such as HTC (and Huawei, it is rumored) could help change that.

While HTC isn’t the only company that is developing a blockchain-dedicated phone, Sirin Labs recently revealed the price for its Finney phone, it’s by far the biggest company of its kind to undertake the effort.

Like Sirin Labs, HTC is also considering allowing buyers to pay with cryptocurrency to get Exodus. However, the price is yet to be decided.

The news about Exodus comes a few weeks ahead of HTC’s latest flagship announcements. On May 23, HTC is expected to pull the wraps off the often leaked U12+ model.

The phone is rumored to come with a 6-inch LCD display with WQHD+ resolution. Like all major premium phones launching today, the U12+ is set to arrive with a Snapdragon 845 processor, backed up by 6GB of RAM and either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.