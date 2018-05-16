The OnePlus 6 has finally, and officially, landed

After months of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 6 has finally been announced. OnePlus decided to hold an event in London, England to show off its latest and greatest and it doesn’t disappoint.

OnePlus 6

Thanks to the myriad of teasers from OnePlus, we already knew of many of the features that were coming. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch display, with a unique 19:9 aspect ratio, including a notch at the top.

The notch houses a 16MP camera, which is capable of using face unlock and more. This camera sports an aperture of f/2.0, along with automatic HDR and 1080p video recording.

On the rear, OnePlus included a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 20MP lens. Both lenses sport an aperture of f/1.7 along with phase detection autofocus.

Power

As expected, the Snapdragon 845 SoC is at the heart of the OnePlus 6. This has been coupled with the Adreno 630 GPU to help improve gaming and performance.

There aren’t many surprises when it comes to the RAM and storage combinations. The base model will sport 64GB of storage, along with 6GB of RAM. However, if you want to jump up to 8GB of RAM, you will also get 256GB of storage. There is also a 6GB/128GB combination.

On the battery front, the OnePlus 6 features a 3,300mAh battery. Of course, Dash Charge is back here, aiming to keep you charged up no matter what situation you are in.

A rather surprising move here is the “Daily Water Resistance”. This is the first time that a OnePlus device has ever featured any type of water resistance, although it’s unclear whether it’s an IP67 rating or just “splashproof”.

Software

When it comes to the software, the OnePlus 6 will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo and OxygenOS 5.1. This provides a near-stock experience with a few customization tweaks that OnePlus devices are known for.

READ MORE: Android P Beta Devices

Additionally, the OnePlus 6 will support gesture control, making it possible for you to get rid of the on-screen navigation buttons. This was introduced in beta for the OnePlus 5 and 5T late last year.

You may remember that OnePlus was included in Google’s new Android P beta program. This means that you will be able to join the program and get the latest version of Android on your brand new OnePlus 6.

Pricing & Colors

The OnePlus 6 will come in three different color variants:

Mirror Black

Midnight Black

Silk White (limited edition)

On the pricing front, the handset will cost $529 for the base model and go up to $629 for the 8GB/256GB model. The Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants will go on sale on May 22nd, with the Silk White coming on June 5th.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless

In addition to revealing a brand new flagship killer, OnePlus also had an extra surprise. The company kicked off the event by unveiling the new OnePlus Wireless Bullets.

You may not have known this, but OnePlus headphones have been available for some time. However, these new headphones are the company’s first attempt at a set of Bluetooth headphones.

Admittedly, when these were first shown off, it seemed that OnePlus took a page from Apple with the Beats X. However, the Bullets Wireless is a bit different thanks to some extra features.

Out of the box, these headphones will be compatible with Qualcomm aptX and Google Assistant. Perhaps the most exciting part is that the battery in these headphones.

OnePlus claims that the Bullets Wireless support Fast Charge capabilities. You will be able to get five hours of playback, after just 10 minutes of charging time.

Pricing for the Bullets Wireless starts at $69, which is rather surprising. This comes in at less than half of the cost of the Google Pixel Buds and is very tempting.