OnePlus 6 Specs & Pricing

The OnePlus 6 has finally been announced and the company has revealed the full spec sheet.
The handset sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The display measures in at 6.28-inches and features an aspect ratio of 19:9, including the notch at the top.
Here is the full list of specs:
- Display: 6.28-inches, 19:9 Full Optic Screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- RAM: 6GB/8GB
- Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Rear Cameras: 20MP + 16MP, Sony IMX 519/376K, OIS + EIS
- Battery: 3,300mAh w/ Fast Charge (5V 4A)
- Software: OxygenOS 5.1 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo)
- Extras: 0.4s Face Unlock, 0.2s Fingerprint, Daily Water Resistance
- Connectivity: 40 Global Bands, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 x 4 MIMO Cat. 16/13 4CA
Pricing & Colors
The OnePlus 6 will go on sale starting May 22nd and will come in three color variants:
- Mirror Black
- Midnight Black
- Silk White (limited edition)
Pricing for the 6GB/64GB model begins at $529 and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at $579. If you want even more storage, there is an 8GB/256GB model which is priced at just $629.
If you want to pick up the OnePlus 6 for yourself, you can do so through the OnePlus website.