OnePlus 6 Specs & Pricing

The OnePlus 6 has finally been announced and the company has revealed the full spec sheet.

READ MORE: OnePlus 6 Announced

The handset sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The display measures in at 6.28-inches and features an aspect ratio of 19:9, including the notch at the top.

Here is the full list of specs:

Display: 6.28-inches, 19:9 Full Optic Screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.28-inches, 19:9 Full Optic Screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

64GB/128GB/256GB Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Rear Cameras: 20MP + 16MP, Sony IMX 519/376K, OIS + EIS

20MP + 16MP, Sony IMX 519/376K, OIS + EIS Battery: 3,300mAh w/ Fast Charge (5V 4A)

3,300mAh w/ Fast Charge (5V 4A) Software: OxygenOS 5.1 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo)

OxygenOS 5.1 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) Extras: 0.4s Face Unlock, 0.2s Fingerprint, Daily Water Resistance

0.4s Face Unlock, 0.2s Fingerprint, Daily Water Resistance Connectivity: 40 Global Bands, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 x 4 MIMO Cat. 16/13 4CA

Pricing & Colors

The OnePlus 6 will go on sale starting May 22nd and will come in three color variants:

Mirror Black

Midnight Black

Silk White (limited edition)

Pricing for the 6GB/64GB model begins at $529 and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at $579. If you want even more storage, there is an 8GB/256GB model which is priced at just $629.

If you want to pick up the OnePlus 6 for yourself, you can do so through the OnePlus website.