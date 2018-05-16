What’s the difference: OnePlus 6 versus Samsung Galaxy S9

The OnePlus 6 was announced earlier today at an event in London. We have been seeing leaks, rumors, and teasers for quite some time.

However, now that the device has been unveiled, we’re going to compare the OnePlus 6 versus the Samsung Galaxy S9. Hopefully, this will help you to determine which device is best for you.

Design & Display

For the first time since 2015, OnePlus opted for an all-glass design. This is a trend that we have seen from other OEM’s, including LG, Apple, and Samsung.

The Gorilla Glass 5 covers both the front and rear of the OnePlus 6. When compared to the Galaxy S9, we find a stalemate as Samsung used the same glass.

The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, which falls in line with what we find on the Galaxy S9 Plus. The difference here is that Samsung takes advantage of its own Super AMOLED display technology.

Another difference comes in the resolution, as the OnePlus 6 “only” sports a 1080p display and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Both Galaxy S9 handsets include a resolution of 2960 x 1440 with the Infinity Display and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Power

Under the hood, both the OnePlus 6 and Galaxy S9 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. This has been coupled with up to 8GB of RAM on the OP6, and 6GB on the Galaxy S9 Plus.

On the storage front, Samsung was able to match up with OnePlus’ plans. If you opt for the 8GB OnePlus 6, then you will receive 256GB of storage. Just a few weeks ago, Samsung announced 128GB and 256GB storage options for both the S9 and S9 Plus.

In the battery department, we have to give the nod to Samsung. While the 3,300mAh battery in the OP6 is larger than the Galaxy S9, it falls short to the S9 Plus.

However, with the near-stock OnePlus software, we are expecting to see better overall battery life in the OnePlus 6. All of the aforementioned devices sport fast charging of some sort (Dash Charge vs Quick Charge).

Samsung gets another nod here though, as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus both sport wireless charging. Surpringsly OnePlus decided not to include this feature, despite making the move to an all-glass design.

Camera

With the release of the OnePlus 5 last year, OnePlus decided to make the move to a dual-camera setup. This new system is back with the OnePlus 6, with a primary 16MP sensor and secondary 20MP lens.

This is obviously better for those who want the standard S9, which only sports a single 12MP sensor. However, the S9 Plus also features a dual-camera system, with a “Super Speed” 12MP sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Both devices are capable of shooting slow-motion 1080p videos, but Samsung gets another nod with its ability to shoot slo-mo at 960fps. The other advantage for the S9/S9 Plus comes via the mechanical aperture.

This technology allows you to manually adjust the aperture, and does not rely on software. As for the OnePlus 6, both camera sensors feature a fixed aperture of f/1.7.

On the front, OnePlus packed a 16MP sensor capable of HDR, Portrait Mode, and Face Unlock. In regards to Samsung, the company used an 8MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

Obviously, Samsung’s face unlock features are much more secure and robust. However, this experience can be a bit slower than some would like.

Software & extras

Whenever it comes to software, I always get down on Samsung and this is for good reason. The company packs so many different “features” and gimmicks that the overall experience ends up slowing down.

OnePlus has definitely gotten this right with its OxygenOS software overlay. The OnePlus 6 will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo, with just a few added features to improve your experience without slowing down.

Additionally, at Google I/O 2018, it was announced that OnePlus was partnering for the Android P beta program. That means that as soon as the OnePlus 6 arrives at your doorstep, you can use Google’s latest software.

As for Samsung, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are running Android 8.0 Oreo. There was also no mention of the company joining the Android P beta program at I/O.

Instead, Galaxy S9 owners will likely have to wait until early 2019 before seeing any mention of Android P. So, OnePlus definitely gets the nod here.

Value

To put in simplest terms, the OnePlus 6 is a much better value. The base model starts at just $529, which is almost $200 cheaper than the standard Galaxy S9.

If you want to spring for the 256GB model, then that will set you back just $629. The Galaxy S9 is priced at $819.99 and the S9 Plus costs $939.99 for the same amount of storage.

It’s an absolute no-brainer in this department, as the OnePlus 6 takes the category with flying colors.

What’s the best?

If you subscribed to a GSM carrier, want to save more than a few bucks and want a near-stock experience? Get the OnePlus 6. The handset won’t break the bank and features all of the flagship specs that you could possibly want.

If you are stuck on a CDMA network and can’t make the move, then the Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus would more than adequate. However, just remember that you’ll have to fork out almost $950 if you want 256GB of storage and “just” 6GB of RAM.

Sound off in the comments below and let us know what device you will be picking up!