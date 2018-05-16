You can now download the OnePlus 6 wallpapers

Just a few moments ago, OnePlus took the wrapping off of its latest creation, the OnePlus 6. The handset is sure to turn some heads thanks to its all-new design, which is also the latest device to sport a notch.

However, considering that the device won’t go on sale until May 22nd, chances are you want a little taste now. Thankfully, the OnePlus 6 wallpapers are now available for download.

The designer of these wallpapers, Hampus Olsson, has published a blog post sharing these. As you can see above, there are five different main color schemes, but Olsson has some extra goodies.

In addition to the standard resolution provided above, there are 4K options as well. Finally, there are even some versions that sport the “Never Settle” slogan that has been used by OnePlus from the beginning.

If you want to download the whole set, you can use the button below. This will direct you to a Dropbox folder, which holds all 15 different variants.

However, if you’re okay with just the regular resolution, you can open the wallpaper of your choosing from the gallery above. From there, simply press and hold on the image and save it to your device.

Let us know what you think about the OnePlus 6 and if you will be looking to pick one up for yourself!

