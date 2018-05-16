Verizon Visible, A new unlimited service plan

Verizon is regarded as the most expensive (or the second-most) carrier of the US’ big four carriers. It also usually has excellent service and coverage to pair with the high bill price. For the past few weeks though, Verizon has had a pseudo-secret service, Visible, available that only cost $40 and grants you unlimited everything. Of course, there are caveats.

So for $40 on Visible, you get unlimited calls, text, and data using Verizon’s LTE network. Now even though you’re on Verizon’s network, you won’t be utilizing it to it’s fullest. There’s no cap on data usage, but there’s a cap on speed.

Visible caps data speeds at 5mbps. What this affects mainly is video streaming, seeing that most audio streaming and website won’t require any higher of speeds. While on data, you can expect videos to stream at 480p, typically. If you’re one to stay on Wi-Fi mostly, data speed is mostly negligible.

The other MAJOR downside is that Visible is currently an invite-only service for iPhone only. The iPhone reach is broad though, with support for iPhone 6 through X. So if you have an iPhone form the past 4 years, you’ll still need an invite code. Thanks to CNET, we have one here: CFF48. Supposedly Android support is coming soon, but we have no hard date for that yet.

From there, the service is all handled within an app. You download the Visible app, enter the code, and complete sign-up. Then you’re mailed a SIM card, overnight, and can begin service shortly. This prepaid service also takes payment from not only credit cards but also PayPal and Venmo.

While Visible seems like an excellent way for Verizon to cover the next wave of consumers (especially Generation Z), there are many alternatives out there. If you want to stick with the big four carriers, they each have subsidiaries and official prepaid plans. AT&T has cricket, T-Mobile has MetroPCS, and Sprint has Boost.

I’m sure most of our readers won’t be getting Visible just yet, considering the iPhone buy-in, but what about the service itself. Do you like the idea of the more straightforward prepaid plan? Are you looking to try out Visible when it comes over to Android? Let us know in the comments.

