How to watch the OnePlus 6 Launch event

The OnePlus 6 has been in the works for quite some time, and it is ready to be shown off to the world. OnePlus is holding an event in London, England but it’s unlikely that you will be able to attend yourself.

Thankfully, the company will be live streaming the event, meaning you can follow along as the news breaks. To make life even easier, the live stream will be held on YouTube, so you won’t have to worry about jumping through a bunch of hoops.

If you want to follow along on your computer or smartphone, you can simply use the video embedded above. This page will automatically begin playing the event once it kicks off. Speaking of, the event will get started at 5PM BST, 12PM EST, and 9AM PST today!

What to expect

As for what to expect, a recent leak practically spilled the beans on the design and specs. The handset will sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display while being powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM.

The device will also sport a notch at the top, resulting in a rather unique 19:9 aspect ratio. However, OnePlus is expected to include the ability to hide the notch if that floats your boat.

There will be a dual-camera system on the rear, with a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 20MP lens. Additionally, the device will sport a 3,300mAh battery and will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think about the OnePlus 6 and if you’ll be picking one up.