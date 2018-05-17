Want to improve your mobile snaps? Check out these eight photo editing apps

These days pretty much everyone uses their smartphone to take photos, and that subsequently means the market is flooded with photo editing apps.

Indeed, most social media apps like Instagram include editors in their interface. But if you want to add even more vivid customizations to your snaps, then you might want to install a few additional photo editing apps on your device.

But given that there are tons of such apps available in the Play Store, trying to find the best apps to enhance your snaps could seem a little intimidating.

That’s why we’ve put together a guide of some of the best photo editing apps you can try out on your Android phone right now. For this article, we’ve chosen to focus on lesser-known apps rather than re-list popular offerings such as Snapseed, Adobe Photoshop Express or Candy Cam.

Each of the apps in the list offers a few unique customization options on top of the standard. Most editing apps today let you adjust brightness, contrast, orientation and so on, but the apps in this article add a little something to make your photos look a lot catchier.

Glitchr

What it is:

Vintage photo editing is a growing trend, and retro photos are something many people aspire to take. And now you can, with apps such as Glitchr.

Why we like it:

It’s an extremely easy-to-use photo editor. Simply upload or take a photo and start applying retro filters including VSH, 3D, JPG or Triangulate. Tap on each multiple times to see variations of the effect.

Meet and interact with Glitchr fans all around the world. Use the #glitchr tag when you post to Instagram and get your work featured in the app itself. This way users will easily be able to check out your retro vision.

Lets you share edited images to any app.

There are no annoying ads.

Install Glitchr

Huji Cam

What it is:

Used to love taking pictures with an analog camera? Huji Cam is a modern app that helps enable us to recreate the same grainy and raw feel to our photos.

Why we like it:

The app lets you get the vintage 1998 vibe in your photos.

Super simple to use. Just snap a picture using the tiny viewfinder and the 1998 photo effect will be automatically applied to your images.

Either save the results to your gallery or instantly share them with friends on social media.

Install Huji Cam

Polarr

What it is:

Polarr is a more comprehensive photo-editing app with which you’ll be able to give a new dimension to your mobile photography.

Why we like it:

The app has everything you need to customize your shots. From filters and face editing tools to the ability to play with exposure, brightness or contrast.

Polarr even allows you to create, customize and share your own filters.

You can choose a Dark theme, Light theme or a custom color.

A Pro version is also available, which gives you access to a powerful set of adjustments on targeted areas including Radial, Gradient and Depth.

Install Polarr

LightX

What it is:

Want even more features? LightX takes mobile photo editing to the next level with a slew of advanced options.

Why we like it:

It’s among the few editing apps that have a Photo Background Changer option. It doesn’t always work 100%, but in most cases it gets the job done.

It includes Color Splash Photo Effects, which are very popular these days. Basically, you can selectively apply a different color, light or grey photo effect on different regions of your photos.

The app lets you create photo collages and frames. What’s more, users can apply numerous photo stickers, as well as use different doodle brushes to draw on photos.

Install LightX

Mirror Lab

What it is:

Mirror Lab is a unique photo-editing app which as the name suggests lets you create mirror photos, as well as kaleidoscope images and more.

Why we like it:

It includes creative effects you won’t find in most apps. Choose between 50+ filters including tiny planet effect, shape cut-outs, ripples, whirls and more.

You can also adjust standard parameters such as brightness, contrast and saturation.

All filters come with several parameters to modify like the intensity of effect, rotation angle or aspect ratio.

Install Mirror Lab

A Color Story

What it is:

A Color Story is an image editing app that focuses on providing fresh effects with bright whites and colors that pop.

Why we like it:

The app benefits from a clean-looking interface. It includes options for basic editing including brightness, saturation or vibrance, but also more advanced options.

It has a gallery of filters and movable effects (some like Light Leak are really neat).

A Color Story will create custom filters saved from your editing steps.

Install A Color Story

Portra

What it is:

Portra lets you take pictures (and selfies) that are more dramatic. The app automatically turns your snaps into real artwork.

Why we like it:

Ever wonder what you’d look like as a painting? Now you can find out with Portra. Use the app’s camera to snap an image or a selfie and then apply the dramatic filters for maximum effect.

More than 19 colorful filters are available including sketch, oil paintings and more.

Easily share your pics with friends and family from the app.

Install Portra

Hypocam

What it is:

A photo editing app developed especially for those who love black-and-white photography and aim at producing better B&W shots.

Why we like it:

The creators behind Hypocam have studied and tested a lot of creative tools developed for B&W photography, before creating a series of unique filters you won’t find in other apps.

You can discover beautiful photo blogs by talented B&W photographers via The Board section.

Edit your B&W snaps using editing tools such as Grain, Vignette or Fade.

Install Hypocam