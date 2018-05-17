Latest HTC U12 Plus reveals everything about the handset

Hot off the heels of the launch of the OnePlus 6, another OEM is gearing up for a device launch. Earlier this month, HTC announced that a new device would be coming on May 23rd, which will presumably be the HTC U12 Plus.

However, the fun part of what we do is that there is a new leak almost every day. And that brings us to today’s leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks).

Not only did Blass share a few press images of the U12 Plus, but he also shared the complete spec sheet. This sheet reveals all of the important specs but also shares some of the other features.

Spec Breakdown

Display: 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x1440), 18:9, Super LCD

6-inch QHD+ (2880 x1440), 18:9, Super LCD Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB, expandable via microSD

64GB/128GB, expandable via microSD Front Camera: Dual 8MP w/ wide angle lens

Dual 8MP w/ wide angle lens Rear Camera: 12MP wide-angle, 16MP telephoto

12MP wide-angle, 16MP telephoto Battery: 3,500mAh

3,500mAh Extras: Edge Sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, HTC BoomSound

It should come as no surprise that HTC will be packing the same specs that we have seen from OnePlus, LG, and Samsung. However, it’s a relief to see 6GB of RAM as the base model, along with a substantial 3,500mAh battery.

The U12 Plus will sport a total of four different cameras, with dual 8MP sensors on the front. On the rear, there will be a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 16MP telephoto option.

As for the extras, the U12 Plus will feature “always-on listening” support for both Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It seems that HTC is bringing high-quality audio to the U12 Plus with BoomSound, USonic, and Qualcomm aptX.

For those who loved HTC Edge Sense, this will make a return with the U12 Plus. This time around, HTC will be bringing the following:

Squeeze to access apps or control the phone

Hold for Smart Rotate and Smart Dim

Double tap for a mini screen for easy one-handed use, or as a back key or navigation bar

Customizable gestures to launch camera, voice assistant, turn on flashlight, and more

Unfortunately, there is no mention here about how much the U12 Plus will be priced at. Instead, we will just have to wait until May 23rd for the official launch event.

In the meantime, sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think about these specs. Are you excited to see what HTC is bringing? Or are you content with the OnePlus 6, G7 ThinQ, or Galaxy S9?