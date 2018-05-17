CASA HyperDrive: Tiny USB-C adapter gives laptops 6 USB ports, card readers

Thin is in. It always has been, and always will be. Over the last few years, though, we’ve seen laptops like the Pixelbook and Macbook go super-thin, almost to where they cannot go any thinner. Unfortunately, a key side effect of such sleek devices is that they tend to lose plugs and ports.

USB-C ports are awesome tech, not only for charging purposes, but because of how versatile they can be, too. In nearly every new laptop or device we find that OEMs prefer the new standard. What to do, though, if you have other devices to plug in via USB? Or, what if you don’t have a card reader?

Today’s Deal of the Day solves those problems, and more. The CASA HyperDrive ($49 from our Deals Store) is a simple, elegant solution that takes up very little space. Indeed, the travel adapter offers up to six additional USB ports, SD, and more.

The HyperDrive is only small (four inches), weighs next to nothing (less than four ounces), and connects easily to your USB-C port. Capable of processing 4K video files at 60fps for viewing, transfer data at up to 5GB/s, or use its 80W power rating for super-fast power-ups.

Features

Expand your inputs w/ a USB Type-C PD port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a SD Card slot & a microSD Card slot

Access 4K video files at 60fps w/ the SD Card slot & a microSD Card slot

Protect against scratches, bumps, & electromagnetic interference thanks to its strong aluminum housing

Charge laptops & phones quicker w/ 80W power rating

Process data faster w/ transfer speeds up to 5GB/s

Slip the HyperDrive in your pocket or bag you’re good to go. With the current deal, it’s also $10 off its regular price at $49, so you’ll save 16%. Choose form four color options: Gray, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold.