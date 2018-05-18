Samsung Galaxy S9 in Sunrise Gold to land in the US soon

A few days ago Samsung announced a couple of exciting new color options for the Galaxy S9. Since summer is at our doorstep, Samsung thought Galaxy S9 might look good clad in warmer colors. So it unleashed new Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red versions for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

But while it was originally believed that the new color options will go on sale only in China and South Korea, it now seems that at least one of them will also be offered in the United States.

New Galaxy S9 color option incoming

The information comes to us via reliable leakster @evleaks who recently tweeted out a couple of renders showing the US-bound Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Sunrise Gold.

How do we know these are the US versions? Well if you look closely you’ll see the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus model names are plastered on the backs of the devices. This is something which appears only on the US Samsung variants.

While the new color options will go on sale in China and Korea later this month, the Gold version is said to land on a few additional markets from June onward. So we dare speculate, US customers will be able to purchase the Galaxy S9 in Gold this summer.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that the more appealing of the two, the Burgundy Red model will make it to North America.

The Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red models will be offered alongside the Galaxy S9’s existing color palette which includes Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Customers who wish to purchase the Galaxy S9 in the US have multiple options to do so. One can pick it up unlocked from Samsung for $719.99 and up or from Verizon and get a $200 discount instantly. The Galaxy S9+ starts at $839.99 unlocked.