Plex for NVIDIA Shield updated with external storage support

Plex this week updated their app on the NVIDIA Shield with the option to migrate Shield sever data to external storage. This means that users of the 16GB NVIDIA Shield devices will be able to access and store their entire Plex library without taking up any on-device storage at all. Previously, metadata could only be written to the system storage.

For those who don’t know, Plex is a streaming media server that lets you play movies, TV shows, and music on your TV and computer, mobile devices or streaming boxes.

This gives you more options for your DVR with Plex on your local media. But before migrating your Plex server data, you are required to update your Plex app and Plex Media Server app to the latest version via the Google Play Store.

How to migrate your Plex Server storage location

Connect your USB storage device to your Shield device (Shield 2015 users can also use the SD Card).

a) Optional: Adopt your storage to Shield.

2. Open Plex on your Shield.

3. Go to Settings > Plex Media Server > Storage location

4. Select the storage location.

a) Adopted storage: select internal (user accessible location).

b) Removable storage: select the storage device by name.

5. The Migration process should start. It will take several minutes to complete depending on the size of the library.

Previously the feature was available to Plex Client Beta users, but now seems to be available to all. So if you own an NVIDIA Shield TV and use Plex, you might want to give this new feature a try. Just follow the simple steps we’ve outlined above.

The NVIDIA Shield TV is constantly getting updates. For example, back in February, NVIDIA introduced commercial-free recording for those using the Plex DVR. Support for picture-in-picture, 360-degree video support with VLC, SiriusXM apps, Cartoon Network, VH1 and more was also added.