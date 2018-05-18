Sprint’s new Unlimited 55+ plan for seniors is now available

If you are over 55 years of age, then you might want to take a look at Sprint’s new plan targeting this particular age demographic. It’s called Unlimited 55+.

The new option allows you to get two lines of unlimited data, talk and text for $70/month. The first line costs $50 per month, while the second one is only $20. That’s $35/month for each line.

The plan also includes free global roaming in over 185 countries and unlimited mobile hotspot data at 3G speeds.

Sprint’s Unlimited 55+ is available for a limited time

Sprint’s new Unlimited 55+ option is available starting today. You will need to show a valid ID in order to get verified and have access to the new plan.

Normally, Sprint offers two lines of unlimited service for $100, so customers who are over 55 can save up to $30 a month if they jump on board with the new plan.

Sprint says it has also made it easier to switch. Users can bring, buy or lease their phones in order to take advantage of the new offer.

And for those who want more, Sprint offers the option to opt-in for a $10/per line per month upgrade that gives you 10GB of mobile hotspot plus HD streaming up to 1080p and more.

Sprint’s new Unlimited 55+ is equally matched at T-Mobile by the Unlimited 55+ plan, which offers customers in the same age range to get two lines of service for $35 each. The two carriers are probably giving us a taste of what to expect in the near future, should their merger go through without issues.

Sprint new bundle is definitely worth checking out, provided you are over 55. Considering that Verizon’s cheapest Unlimited plan starts at $75/month for one line, and AT&T cheapest unlimited offering is $65, Sprint’s Unlimited 55+ bundle is a very good deal indeed.

The plan is available for a limited time, but Sprint hasn’t shared the official expiration date yet.