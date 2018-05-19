Saturday Savings: Tech and Gear on sale this weekend

When it comes to finding the best deals, things can be a bit of a pain. Whether you are looking for a new smartphone or some sweet accessories, the finding the lowest price is always the toughest.

Well, that just so happens to be one of our specialties here at AndroidGuys. Today, we have compiled a list of the best deals on smartphones and accessories on the web.

Save on new tech

Sony Xperia XZ1 – $599.99 $369.99

Sony released the Xperia XZ1 at the tail-end of the Summer last year. The handset was the first device to launch with Android 8.0 Oreo and is still a great option today.

The handset features the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and a 19MP primary camera. For a limited time, the Xperia XZ1 is on sale for just $369.99, down from its retail price of $599.99.

Buy the Sony Xperia XZ1!

Save on Accessories

Soundcore by Anker Vortex Headphones – $70 $50

At the end of April, Anker announced a new series of over-the-ear headphones with the Soundcore Vortex. These headphones include Bluetooth 4.1, along with 40mm drivers and aptX HD sound.

To help celebrate the launch of the Soundcore Vortex, you can save $20 on the retail price and get these for just $50. After the promotional period has ended, the price will go back up to $70.

Buy the Souncore by Anker Vortex!

Submit your Deal!

Do you have a product, service, app, or game that’s on sale? We’d love to hear about it. Please take a few minutes to fill out this form and we’ll consider it for an upcoming post.