LG G7 ThinQ pre-orders surpass G6 in South Korea

LG’s smartphone sales haven’t been the best for many a moon now, but there may be a silver lining on the horizon after all. According to news straight out of South Korea, LG G7 ThinQ pre-orders have surpassed those of the LG G6 from 2017.

According to Korean publication ETNews, the LG G7 ThinQ pre-orders have reached 70,000 as compared to 40,000 for the LG G6 last year. This means that LG has nearly doubled last year’s pre-orders with this year’s device, a nice feat for the Korean Android OEM.

Why LG G7 ThinQ pre-orders surpass LG G6 pre-orders

The LG G7 ThinQ has some hardware and software improvements that the G6 didn’t have at the time of its pre-order period.

Thinner Design

For one, LG says that the LG G7 ThinQ has a 50% slimmer bottom bezel than the G6. The LG G7 ThinQ brings new colors, such as New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue, Raspberry, and New Aurora Black.

LG G7 ThinQ’s Wider Display and Greater Panel Tech

A wider 6.1-inch display with a 3120 x 1440p screen resolution replaces the 2880 x 1440p screen resolution of the G6, so there’s a slight screen resolution bump which should make the viewing experience brighter than the G7’s predecessor. The 1000 nits of brightness and new LCD panel tech for the G7 will also help.

Latest and Greatest Processor

One thing that may make the difference in G7 pre-orders concerns the processor. As opposed to the G6’s slightly updated Snapdragon 821 SoC (the Snapdragon 835 SoC was owned by Samsung), the G7 arrives to market with the latest-generation Snapdragon 845.

LG’s decision to release the G6 with an outdated processor moved customers elsewhere. Its release of the G7 with the latest and greatest processor places it on par with other high-end smartphones. We wish LG would have increased the battery size to 3500mAh or 3600mAh rather than reduce it to 3000mAh, though.

Audio, AI hardware and software improvements

Alongside the G7’s brand new processor are other features such as its DTS:X virtual surround sound and AI camera features with 19 shooting modes (hence the “ThinQ” moniker rebranding). The LG G7 ThinQ’s Google Assistant hardware button takes a page out of Samsung’s Bixby Button playbook, letting users summon the Assistant at a moment’s notice.

Congratulations to LG on its initial success with the LG G7 ThinQ. While G7 pre-order sales may not break any records, perhaps it’s a sign things are on the up and up for LG. Perhaps the G6 rebranding strategy will improve sales for last year’s flagship, too.

