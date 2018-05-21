T-Mobile is giving away ten LG G7 ThinQ phones this Tuesday

Eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new LG G7 ThinQ in the US? Well, the phone is expected to land on retail shelves on June 1st.

But while we wait on that, T-Mobile is giving fans the opportunity to win one of the 10 LG G7 ThinQ smartphones it is giving away during its weekly T-Mobile Tuesday.

The sweepstakes is open for all, regardless of whether you’re a T-Mobile subscriber or not. To get a chance to win simply follow this link and follow the directions. After you’ve filled out all your info, you’ll be told immediately whether you’ve won or not.

In case you are a T-Mobile subscriber you can go ahead and enter the sweepstakes through the T-Mobile Tuesday app. Alongside the phone, winners will also receive a $320 check that can be used for paying for mobile service.

Win a LG G7 ThinQ at T-Mobile on May 22

T-Mobile is also giving away other goodies and discounts this Tuesday, May 22. The carrier will offer qualifying members $2 off Baskin Robbins ice cream. On top of that, there’s Shell savings to be had, as well as 90 days of Pandora Premium for free.

Also tomorrow, T-Mobile subscribers will be able to take advantage of a BOGO deal on Ocean Spray drinks. What’s more, for every night spent in a HotelStorm room, you’ll receive a $50 Amazon Gift Card.

But the best part of this Tuesday’s giveaway is that you have a chance of winning a new LG G7 ThinQ smartphone.

The phone will ship out with a 6.1-inch LCD display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution. It has an AI-powered camera, loud Boombox speaker and a notch that users can hide if they so prefer.

A dedicated Google Assistant button is also included on the left side of the phone and LG worked with Google to implement it. One quick press will bring up the Google Assistant.

The device is due to launch soon in the US. But you have a chance of winning one before it officially lands in the country.