Win 5-in-1 Handheld gimbal with phone clamp, mount, tripod kit (GIVEAWAY)

Hey you! Do you want to take better pictures or video with your smartphone? The first thing you need to do is make sure you’ve a great camera. Done? Sweet, now you need to ensure that you have a steady hand.

No matter how still you hold your hand or how smoothly you think you’re moving, chances are good that the camera is picking up slight stutters. There’s no way you can pan your camera from left to right and capture perfect, smooth video manually. You need help. You need a tripod or mount. For video, you definitely need a gimbal.

Fortunately for you, we’ve partnered with The Fone Stuff to help give one lucky reader a chance to win the aforementioned goods. Indeed, now’s the time to enter to win a 5-in-1 Stabilizer Handheld Gimbal with Phone Clamp Mount and Tripod Holder Full Kit. Valued at £159.99, or around $215 USD, it’s all you need to step up your camera game.

About the Prize

The Puluz G1 3-Axis gimbal is an all-in-one gimbal that can be customized for any smartphone or action camera. It supports wireless control via Bluetooth using the mobile app for both Android and iOS. You can also use the app remote for pan and tilt functions.

Once the Puluz G1 3-Axis gimbal locks onto a face in the shooting image, the gimbal will begin to track and follow the person’s movements automatically. With facial recognition tracking up to three meters, the tracking is fluid and quite enjoyable to view.

The kit comes with professional attachments such as handheld gimbal, tripod holder for still photography, a studio light, L-shaped bracket, microphone, and switch mount plate adapter. Easily switch between portrait and horizontal shooting modes on mobile phones so you can capture Snapchat one minute and broadcast to Twitch or YouTube the next!

Fine Print

