How to add a Trusted Place to Android Smart Lock

Introduced a few generations back in Android 5.0 Lollipop, Trusted Places are a way of getting around your device’s lock screen. Because, let’s face it, PINs, patterns, and fingerprints are great security, but they can get redundant.

Consider how many times you want to check your phone at home. Depending on what sort of lock screen security you’re using, it can be a real nuisance to unlock just to check messages.

Smart Lock, interestingly, isn’t a smarter way to lock your phone; it’s a smarter way of unlocking it. One aspect, Trusted Places, turns security and concern into something you don’t even have to think about. At least when you’re at home.

In short, Trusted Places are just that – a place you trust enough to leave your phone virtually unlocked. For many of us this means our homes. For some, we also feel safe at school, work, or a particular friend’s house.

We’re here to help you set up a Trusted Place, or two, to your phone. But first, a couple of things you should know.

Know This First

Trusted places work best when based on Wi-Fi, and are approximates. You’ll want to have your phone’s location accuracy set as high as possible to get the best results. Keep in mind that walls, ceilings, trees, and other things can affect your GPS signal. Moreover, the estimate is based on a radius of up to 80 meters.

Add a custom place

In the Smart Lock menu, tap Trusted places

Tap ‘Add trusted place’ and you’ll see a map open to your current location

To use this current location, tap ‘Select this location’ and then Select

To pick a different location, tap ‘Search’

Name your trusted location (such as “Work”)

Tap ‘OK’

Edit or remove a custom place