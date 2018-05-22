LG G7 ThinQ Pre-Sale starts May 25th, Starts with a BOGO deal

LG announced its new flagship, the G7 ThinQ, earlier this year which we found out everyone would be carrying, besides AT&T. Soon the phone will be available in stores and deals are starting to appear. T-Mobile is showing one of the first advantages of buying from their carrier with a pre-sale starting a week earlier.

T-Mobile is having a pre-sale of the LG G7 ThinQ starting this Friday, May 25th. In which you can go online beginning at 8:00 am EST at T-Mobile’s website and order the phone. This way, you are more than likely going to receive and have the phone before the official June 1st release.

In general, though, T-Mobile will be selling the G7 ThinQ for just $30 down and $30 a month. The carrier is also carrying an exclusive, unique Raspberry Rose color variant to offer as well.

Also coming from T-Mobile is a buy one, get one deal! When you get two LG G7 ThinQ’s on the company’s installment plan, one will be eligible to receive monthly bill credits. As long as you keep both phones on your T-Mobile account, one is virtually free. Great stuff is coming from T-Mobile! Don’t forget to check your T-Mobile Tuesday app today!